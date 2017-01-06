Sister Mary Alvin Seubott devoted her life to Savannah's orphans and...
Sister Mary Alvin Seubott was recalled Friday as a person consumed by the needs of orphans and lost children who often found new lives at St. Mary's Home, where she was administrator for more than 42 years. "Whatever they needed, that's what she did," said Sister Johanna Maguire, who arrived at the home in 1971 and remained there with Seubott until it closed in 2010.
