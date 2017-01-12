SCMPD prepares for planned road closures for MLK Parade
Downtown traffic will be rerouted for several hours downtown on Monday as the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department will close streets for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade. The staging area for the parade is located between East Broad Street and Price Street, from Liberty Street to Gwinnett Street.
