School board should play ball and share its athletic facilities
Savannah and Chatham County residents who are fed up with crime and violence in their community should contact their elected representatives on the Savannah-Chatham County school board and tell them to get off their collective duffs and work with city and county leaders on opening up the school district's athletic facilities to area youths. Instead of dictating how much homework teachers can assign or allowing students to opt out of taking tests, school board members should be focusing more time and energy on matters that make a real difference in our community.
