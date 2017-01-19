Savannah women to make voices heard i...

Savannah women to make voices heard in Washington, D.C., march

Savannah artist Panhandle Slim painted this sign for the Women's March on Washington. About 100 women from Savannah will be attending the march Jan. 21. About 250 women from Savannah will head to Washington this weekend - not to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration but to join Saturday's Women's March.

