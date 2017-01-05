Savannah women set to attend Women's March in DC for inauguration weekend
Nearly 100 Savannah women will travel to Washington D.C to participate in the Women's March on January 21, following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States. The march is a "national pro-woman movement that creates a visible sign of solidarity amongst women all across America," says a spokesperson for the local group.
