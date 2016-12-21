Savannah woman unexpectedly delivers twins on New Years Day
The New Year can always bring new surprises - but no one was probably as surprised as Latisha Mitchell when she was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Savannah to deliver twins on New Years Day. Mitchell's due date was supposed to be January 10th, and wasn't expecting to be in the hospital on New Year Day delivering twins.
