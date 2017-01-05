Savannah, rest of Georgia brace for w...

Savannah, rest of Georgia brace for weekend cold, slight chance of snow

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Lindsey Hodges shops at Kroger located off Alps Road in Athens, Ga., Thursday. A menacing winter storm approaching the South could bring freezing rain to states as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and up to 8 inches of snow in parts of North Carolina and Virginia, forecasters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Dec 31 SASORE TEE HICKEE... 60
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
News Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08) Dec 24 OMG 457
Buddy Carter on Trump Dec 15 Tattle Tale 4
Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu... Dec 14 Clipboard II 3
Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc... Dec 14 Clipboard II 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC