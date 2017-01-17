Savannah reacts to Mr. Trump's promise to fight gun violence
Friday - his inauguration speech echoed some of those same sentiments. Mr. Trump vowed to end the gang violence on streets around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|18 hr
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|mAZZY
|80
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|mAZZY
|64
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|19 hr
|mAZZY
|40
|Utilities, Cost of Living
|21 hr
|Jeep16hp
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC