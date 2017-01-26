Savannah protests the Dakota Access Pipeline
Instead of a protest or march, Savannah residents joined together at the corner of Montgomery and Liberty Streets to form a picket line as they spoke out against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The protests were accompanied with various honks and yells, but those involved said their mission was to raise awareness about the Dakota Pipeline.
