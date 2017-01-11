Savannah police search for suspect in...

Savannah police search for suspect in fatal stabbing at homeless camp

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead in Savannah. Police found a 56-year-old man stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon at a homeless camp near President Street and Harry Truman Parkway.

