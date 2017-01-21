Savannah police arrest one in Fort Argyle Rd. death investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes investigators arrested Brian Lewis, 44, on Friday, Jan. 20. Police said Lewis was charged with concealing a death of another, in connection to the death of his father-in-law, Ronald Redding, 67. Remains believed to belong to Redding were found on the property he shared with his daughter and son-in-law on Ft. Argyle Road and Leopard Lane.

