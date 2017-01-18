Savannah police are investigating a shooting on E. 31st St.
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting of a 15-year-old male on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on East 31st Street near Dieter Street. Officers responded to a call at around 10:15 p.m. at the 1500 block of East 33rd Street and found the teen with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
