Savannah officials, community react to Trump's first week

It's been a week since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, and Savannah community leaders say they are hopeful for the future under the new administration. "I think it's going to be a different style of government, and I don't know that anyone's got a handle on it yet, but he's followed through on the promises he made," said Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach.

