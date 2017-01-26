Savannah mother still seeking answers...

Savannah mother still seeking answers 10 months after daughter's homicide

13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Ten months after a 16-year-old girl was found dead inside her home, a Savannah mother is still trying to find answers and she's crying out to the community for help. This mother is asking people in the area of 39th Street between Barnard and Jefferson, where her daughter Altonise Jones was found dead, to come forward if they know anything about what happened.

