Savannah mother still seeking answers 10 months after daughter's homicide
Ten months after a 16-year-old girl was found dead inside her home, a Savannah mother is still trying to find answers and she's crying out to the community for help. This mother is asking people in the area of 39th Street between Barnard and Jefferson, where her daughter Altonise Jones was found dead, to come forward if they know anything about what happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|THE GANGBANG SQUADS
|66
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 24
|mockingjay
|40
|Where can I cop h?
|Jan 24
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
|Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|11
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|Jan 20
|mAZZY
|80
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC