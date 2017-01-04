Savannah man indicted for murder in October slaying
A Savannah man on Wednesday was indicted for murder and family violence in the October stabbing death of Patrice Bryant. Gregory Gadson, 46, caused Bryant's death on Oct. 5 by stabbing her, the Chatham County grand jury said in returning the three-count indictment.
