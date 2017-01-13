Savannah man convicted of armed robbery at Wells Fargo Bank

After a two-day trial, a 22-year-old Savannah man was convicted Friday for robbing a Wells Fargo Bank on Victory Drive in 2015. Just after 10 a.m. on July 14, 2015, Watts veiled himself with a camouflage bandana and with his finger on the trigger of a semiautomatic pistol, he threatened to shoot two of the bank's tellers if they refused to surrender the cash in their control, said First Assistant United States Attorney James Durham.

