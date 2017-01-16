Savannah leads in controversial trade...

Savannah leads in controversial trade of shark fins

Boston Globe photo Sharks are usually alive when the fins are cut off, and are thrown back in the water afterward, where they die slow deaths because they are unable to swim. For the last three years the port of Savannah has been the U.S. leader in the export of shark fins, a legal but controversial trade item used to make shark fin soup, a delicacy in parts of Asia.

