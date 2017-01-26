Savannah leaders head to Atlanta Thursday for Savannah-Chatham Day
The annual event in Atlanta gives local and state elected officials a chance to talk about what they would like to see come out of this year's legislative session. With them, local leaders will bring the important issues and changes they would like to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
