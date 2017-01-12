Savannah holds Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade 2017
It kicked off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty, and wound its way through the city down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.Folks from all over to came out mark the importance of the day. "It's good that I'm a father, that I can hang out with my sons on a day like this, that they can know about the history of Martin Luther King," said parade-goer, Gregory Sams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allofourstuff.com
|Sat
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 11
|George
|39
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 9
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC