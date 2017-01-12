Savannah heads back to court with - illegal' bed and breakfast
The city is continuing its effort to shut down what officials contend is an illegal bed and breakfast after a Chatham County Recorder's Court judge dismissed the case that prompted a revision of Savannah's zoning ordinance. On Wednesday, Savannah Assistant City Attorney Lester Johnson III filed an appeal of the dismissal in Chatham County Superior Court, claiming that the ruling by Recorder's Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes was "contrary to well settled principles of law" and "the principles of justice and equity."
