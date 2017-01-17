Savannah Harbor Expansion Project deadline extended to 2021

Crews continue to make progress to deepen the Savannah Harbor despite several setbacks in 2016, including Hurricane Matthew and less federal funding allocated to the project. Many other factors have also contributed to slowing down the project timeline, so what does this mean for the average consumer? The overall benefits to the average consumer will be paying less for shipping costs because larger vessels will be calling on our port and holding more goods.

