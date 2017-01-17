Savannah Harbor Expansion Project deadline extended to 2021
Crews continue to make progress to deepen the Savannah Harbor despite several setbacks in 2016, including Hurricane Matthew and less federal funding allocated to the project. Many other factors have also contributed to slowing down the project timeline, so what does this mean for the average consumer? The overall benefits to the average consumer will be paying less for shipping costs because larger vessels will be calling on our port and holding more goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allofourstuff.com
|Jan 14
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 11
|George
|39
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 9
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC