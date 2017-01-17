Savannah Harbor Expansion Project dea...

Savannah Harbor Expansion Project deadline extended to 2021

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Crews continue to make progress to deepen the Savannah Harbor despite several setbacks in 2016, including Hurricane Matthew and less federal funding allocated to the project. Many other factors have also contributed to slowing down the project timeline, so what does this mean for the average consumer? The overall benefits to the average consumer will be paying less for shipping costs because larger vessels will be calling on our port and holding more goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allofourstuff.com Jan 14 AllofOurStuff 1
Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11) Jan 13 ojx 8
Bar Jan 11 Not gay 2
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Jan 11 George 39
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 9 WILLY BILLY JILLE... 62
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 17 at 7:52PM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC