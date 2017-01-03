Savannah gas prices climb 2 cents in past week

Average retail gasoline prices in Savannah have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37 per gallon.

