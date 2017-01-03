Savannah gas prices climb 2 cents in past week
Average retail gasoline prices in Savannah have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37 per gallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|8 hr
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Bar
|Jan 6
|bar hunter
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC