Savannah economy growing at - healthy pace'

The Savannah area economy will continue its upward trajectory in 2017 and beyond, according to the Georgia Economic Outlook forecast from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business and Armstrong State University's Center for Regional Analysis. Savannah's regional economy - which includes Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties - has been expanding for nearly seven years, creating 30,000 new jobs along the way, nearly all of them in the private sector, according to Michael J. Toma, Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics for ASU.

