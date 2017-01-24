Savannah-Chatham Day issues: Gambling on casinos

Many of Savannah's business and political leaders who are heading to Atlanta for the annual Savannah-Chatham Day at the state Capitol on Thursday will be running headlong into a push to bring casino gambling to the state. Up until this week, some insiders thought that the prospects for a casino gambling bill, which could bring a casino to Savannah or elsewhere, were dead for this year's session.

