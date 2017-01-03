Savannah Baroque @St John's Episcopal Church

TRAVEL back in time with Savannah Baroque, a unique collective of professional performers who are bringing the sounds of early music to Savannah audiences. With Anne Acker on harpsichord, Marcy Jean Brenner on viol da gamba , Ann Cafferty on violin, Jeana Melilli on flute, and sopranos Ashley Roper and Tina Zenker Williams on vocals, this group of talented women brings the past to life with their compositions.

