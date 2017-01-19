Savannah area feels big impact from 2016 film,TV numbers
If you thought you saw a few more glimpses of celebrities and movie cameras on the streets of Savannah and Tybee Island during 2016, you were right. More than 280 projects - including feature films, television shows, commercials and student projects - used Savannah and surrounding areas as a backdrop last year, about a 2.5 percent increase from the number of projects shot in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utilities, Cost of Living
|8 min
|Jeep16hp
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|DING DONG WONG
|63
|allofourstuff.com
|Jan 14
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 11
|George
|39
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC