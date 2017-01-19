Savannah area feels big impact from 2016 film,TV numbers

If you thought you saw a few more glimpses of celebrities and movie cameras on the streets of Savannah and Tybee Island during 2016, you were right. More than 280 projects - including feature films, television shows, commercials and student projects - used Savannah and surrounding areas as a backdrop last year, about a 2.5 percent increase from the number of projects shot in 2015.

