River Drive District plan continues in Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt's waterfront is shown alongside River Drive in a photograph used for a presentation by Symbioscity, which is working with the town to develop guidelines for a mixed-use district along the waterfront. People are shown walking along Thunderbolt's River Drive in a photograph used for a presentation by Symbioscity, which is working with the town to develop guidelines for a mixed-use district along the waterfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.