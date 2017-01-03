Retired Chatham County Probate Court Judge Lewis sued for bond in Kim Birge thefts

Chatham County attorneys have sued retired Chatham County Probate Court Judge Harris Lewis in a bid to call his $100,000 bond against funds stolen from the court by former clerk Kim Birge. The suit contended that Birge stole $113,277 in county funds and $877,096 in funds placed in the Probate Court and blamed Lewis for placing Birge, as chief clerk, in a position to administer the funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.