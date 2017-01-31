Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
From Atlanta to Savannah, people are mourning the loss of Presiding Judge of the Fulton County Juvenile Court, the honorable Willie J. Lovett, Jr. Colleagues call him a tireless youth advocate. They say he came from "very humble beginnings in Savannah, where he was raised by his grandmother.
