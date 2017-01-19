POTUS to intern? The Savannah Bananas have an offer for President Obama
President Barack Obama has finished one job, but could he find his next one in Savannah? If he chooses to do so, the local baseball team has an offer for him. The Savannah Bananas posted a video offering an internship position to the outgoing Commander-in-Chief with the opportunity to help the team and rise through the ranks of the organization.
