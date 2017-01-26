Ports leader: Savannah port poised fo...

Ports leader: Savannah port poised for exponential growth

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Clifford Pyron, chief commercial officer for the Georgia Ports Authority, gives a presentation at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce's board of directors meeting Thursday at the Gainesville Civic Center. The Savannah port - already the fourth-busiest in the United States - is poised for exponential growth that should spur more economic development in Hall County and the rest of the state, a ports leader told Hall County business leaders Thursday.

