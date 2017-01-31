Police solve 2015 homicide of Savannah man
Investigators with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department have charged a man for the 2015 murder of Lawrence Bryan IV. Timone Maurice Hooper, 25, was served with his arrest warrant on Tuesday afternoon at the Federal Correctional Institute in Jesup, Ga.
