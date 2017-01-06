Police seek help in identifying Savannah package thief

Savanna-Chatham Metropolitan Police are seeking the public's help with identifying a suspect who took packages from the porches of at least four Savannah-area residences in December. Police said the suspect stole packages from each of the victim's residences between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 30 before driving away in a black Jeep Liberty.

