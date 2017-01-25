Police investigate the deaths of two Savannah men as homicides
Sanitation crew workers found the body of 26-year-old Patrick Miller inside of a 2001 Buick LaSabre at the Frank O. Downing Pier just off Diamond Causeway around 8:45 a.m. Jan. 20, said Keturah Greene, police spokeswoman. Miller suffered a fatal gunshot wound, Greene said, and the death was initially determined to be suspicious.
