Police investigate the deaths of two ...

Police investigate the deaths of two Savannah men as homicides

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Sanitation crew workers found the body of 26-year-old Patrick Miller inside of a 2001 Buick LaSabre at the Frank O. Downing Pier just off Diamond Causeway around 8:45 a.m. Jan. 20, said Keturah Greene, police spokeswoman. Miller suffered a fatal gunshot wound, Greene said, and the death was initially determined to be suspicious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) 22 hr Jeff 6
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) Tue Paul 19
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Tue mockingjay 40
Where can I cop h? Tue Sweetleaf1980 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 23 THE GANGBANG SQUADS 65
News Grief over girl's shooting (Sep '07) Jan 20 mAZZY 11
dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08) Jan 20 mAZZY 80
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 26 at 8:45AM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,269,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC