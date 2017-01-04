Police in Savannah, Georgia Urge Vigilance After Rise of Business Burglaries in 2016
Crime reports by Savannah-Chatham County police show 347 commercial burglaries were reported between last Jan. 1 and Dec. 24. That's up 41 percent from the same period in 2015. WTOC-TV reports Whit Campbell, the owner of Hawg Scooters, says crooks broke into his business three times within an eight month period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Raymond
|150
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|SASORE TEE HICKEE...
|60
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
|Columbia County: Evans High School Cheating, Sc...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC