Police in Savannah, Georgia Urge Vigilance After Rise of Business Burglaries in 2016

Crime reports by Savannah-Chatham County police show 347 commercial burglaries were reported between last Jan. 1 and Dec. 24. That's up 41 percent from the same period in 2015. WTOC-TV reports Whit Campbell, the owner of Hawg Scooters, says crooks broke into his business three times within an eight month period.

