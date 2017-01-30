Police: 2 suspects shot, wounded in a...

Police: 2 suspects shot, wounded in attempted robbery of armored vehicle in Savannah

Police say two people attempted to rob an armored truck in Savannah on Monday afternoon before being shot by the truck's driver. The two suspects did not have injuries that appeared to be life threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital, said Michelle Gavin, Savannah-Chatham police spokeswoman.

