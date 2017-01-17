Person of interest being sought by Metro.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a cutting that happened at a south side Savannah hotel on Saturday, Dec. 3. Officials say Metro officers responded to the 6800 block of Abercorn Street at about 4:34 a.m. and found Thomas Andrews, 49, had been a victim of a cutting incident. Reportedly, Andrews was in a hotel room with one male and two females.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.