Over 500 hundred people came out for the 38th MLK Association brunch
Saturday community leaders and members came together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The brunch event was hosted by the MLK Observance Day Association. The goal was to unite leaders in city and local government, business leaders, and citizens in fellowship.
