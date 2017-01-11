Officials OK height for West Elm's Fo...

Officials OK height for West Elm's Forsyth Park hotel

Read more: SavannahNow

The revised design of the proposed West Elm hotel across from Forsyth Park got an initial OK from the Savannah Historic District Board of Review on Wednesday. The height and mass for the proposed four-story structure, on a vacant lot at Drayton and Huntington streets, was unanimously approved after the developer abandoned previous plans for a five-story building.

