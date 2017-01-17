Newly expanded hospital in Savannah

Newly expanded hospital in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

"Doubling our Emergency Room, and our Out Patient Surgery, and our Imaging Center, and redoing all of the landscaping," said Paul Hinchey, President and CEO, St. Joseph's/Candler. "It was just too congested when it was built in 1970," said Hinchey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 6 hr DING DONG WONG 63
allofourstuff.com Jan 14 AllofOurStuff 1
Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11) Jan 13 ojx 8
Bar Jan 11 Not gay 2
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Jan 11 George 39
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC