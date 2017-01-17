New SCAD patrol officers stress safet...

New SCAD patrol officers stress safety on campus, larger Savannah community

Latonya Humphries and Shantaee Grant monitor SCAD's SecureCampus security system. SCAD began a community patrol officer safety initiative on January, which placed SCAD security officers in the downtown and midtown areas to help students and Savannah residents get inside their doors safely.

