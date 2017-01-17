New Savannah concert venue seeking alcohol license
The Stage on Bay - a new live music concert venue set to open on West Bay Street soon - is asking Savannah City Council members to approve an alcoholic beverage license. Some residents and city leaders in west Savannah are saying "not so fast."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
