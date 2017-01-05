Metro investigates West Savannah shooting
Savannah-Chatham Police detectives are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one man Jan. 5. "At approximately 12:32 a.m., Metro responded to the intersection of West Street and Walter Simmons Court locating Frederick Washington, 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Washington was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in critical condition," police report.
