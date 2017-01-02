Meteorologists: Savannah can expect cool New Year's Eve, warm, rainy start to 2017

Savannah residents who party a little too hard on New Year's Eve may have a good excuse to stay indoors and nurse their heads Sunday morning: Meteorologists say 2017 is likely to start off rainy. "On Sunday, we'll start to see rain chances increase in the morning and throughout the day about 50 percent in Savannah," said Emily Timte, a Charleston-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.