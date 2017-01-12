Jurassic Quest brings life-size dinosaurs to Savannah exhibit
"It's wonderful. We have just walked in but it looks great. We got VIP tickets that we're going to hear over to the bounce bounces and do the rides," said Rebecca Irizari, event attendee.
