Judge denies bond for ex Savannah firefighter charged in racial rants at Applebee's

A judge today denied bond for a former Savannah Fire Officer of the Year, who was indicted for felony aggravated assault charges in an incident outside an Applebee's restaurant in which he shouted racial slurs and pointed a gun at a black patron. During a hearing in chambers, Chatham County Superior Court Judge James F. Bass Jr. told lawyers he had heard nothing new from the hearing two weeks ago in which he denied bond for then-Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.