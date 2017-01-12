International artist holds studio ope...

International artist holds studio open house in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Jerome's art was displayed at the Indigo Sky community gallery on Sunday. Meadows says the mix medium art is what he calls "assemblages" or three-dimensional collages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allofourstuff.com Sat AllofOurStuff 1
Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11) Jan 13 ojx 8
Bar Jan 11 Not gay 2
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Jan 11 George 39
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 9 WILLY BILLY JILLE... 62
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 16 at 10:18AM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC