Images from Amazon's - Z: The Beginning of Everything' with Christina Ricci show Savannah connection

The first images from the Amazon series, "Z: The Beginning of Everything," have been released days before the show premieres on the streaming service and give a brief glimpse of the Savannah connection in the show. The series, which stars Christina Ricci as novelist Zelda Fitzgerald, shot its pilot in Savannah in 2014 before returning last summer to film various scenes for the rest of the season downtown.

