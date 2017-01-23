Historic' and - Coastal' street concepts proposed for Savannah's downtown
The design team hired to lead Savannah's downtown street improvement initiative is proposing two concepts for Broughton, Bay and River streets. Both concepts would incorporate pedestrian and bicycling accommodations, as well as improved lighting and dedicated outdoor eating areas along widened sidewalks.
