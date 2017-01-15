Herman's Hermits at Trustees Theater

Herman's Hermits at Trustees Theater

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The British Invasion returned to Savannah as Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits hit the stage of the Trustee's Theater. It was the mid 1960's again as Peter and the band played not only their hits, but several of other English groups of the era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allofourstuff.com Sat AllofOurStuff 1
Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11) Jan 13 ojx 8
Bar Jan 11 Not gay 2
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Jan 11 George 39
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 9 WILLY BILLY JILLE... 62
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 15 at 8:34PM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,741 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC