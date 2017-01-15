Herman's Hermits at Trustees Theater
The British Invasion returned to Savannah as Peter Noone and Herman's Hermits hit the stage of the Trustee's Theater. It was the mid 1960's again as Peter and the band played not only their hits, but several of other English groups of the era.
